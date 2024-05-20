Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gainsborough Scorpion Taekwondo Club duo Cody Glen and Mathew Ayris both picked up medals at the Aquila Open in London.

Cody was up against some decent opposition from Ireland, but once he found his range he was able to win both rounds with ease.

That took him into a semi-final which he won 12-0, 12-0 to advance to the final.

Next was Matthew’s turn to come up against an experienced player to bow out at 2-0 to claim a bronze medal and gain valuable experience.

Next was Cody’s final and the match of the day.

Cody, who is sponsored by Fina Welding Fabrications and PARKIT Management, won the fist round but lost the second round.

The deciding final round could not have been any closer.

The crowd was electric with nothing in the match at all.