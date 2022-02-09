Scorpion's fighters with their medals.

Noah Clark competed in only his second ever fight and did not disappo int. Straight from the off he used using his footwork to score some solid body shots, with the opposing coach throwing the towel in to cut the match short in round one and give Clark a 9-0 win.

Matthew Ayris, meanwhile, had his first ever fight and, against a much taller player, was down 2-1 at the end of round two, only to fight back with some impressive body shots to ultimately win his fight 8-6.

Cody Glen was up against one of his close rivals from Liverpool. From the off, he used his experience and clever footwork to keep his opponent at bay, with clever head shots helping him to a 34-14 stoppage victory.