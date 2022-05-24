The Scorpion Taekwondo trio are pictured at the event in Spennymoor.

The event was held in Spennymoor and saw three members of the club, Noah Clark, Cody Glen and Matthew Ayris, travel to take part.

Up first, Ayris came through round one with a comfortable lead of 10-1 and although round two was more even at 12-12, the third round was when it mattered and Ayris was able to win 22-19 with some excellent counter-kicking.

Glen was next in action as he came up against a bronze medallist from last year’s British Championships.

This was another tight match after two rounds but Glen soon found his rhythm and distance and went on to win 14-7.

Clark and Ayris then came up against each other in their respective final.

Being team-mates and knowing each other’s game inside out, it was always likely to be a close encounter and so it proved in a very healthy and competitive match with not much in it at all.

Both fighters picked each other off but the score ended 29-20 in Clark’s favour after three good rounds in the bag meaning Clark took the gold medal and Ayris silver.

Glen’s final saw him taking on a player from the weight above which was always going to be a tough ask.

He tried his best but went down by point gap in the second round to ultimately end with a silver medal.

Next up for all three youngsters will be events in Southampton and at the Doncaster Dome.

For more information about Scorpion Taekwondo, contact 07765 926692 for a one-week free trial for your child .

