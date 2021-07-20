Scunthorpe archer named in GB Paralympic team

Victoria Rumery, from Scunthorpe. Photo: Paralympics

Victoria Rumary, a former non-disabled archer from Scunthorpe has joined Phoebe Paterson Pine to take the Para archery team size up to seven athletes.

She said: “I am really excited. Going to the Games means everything to me, it’s amazing.

“I’ve always dreamt of going to a Games but when I ended up in a wheelchair, I thought that dream was over… however; it wasn’t and here I am off to my first Games.”

Rumery was a non-disabled archer until surgery for epilepsy resulted in her becoming a wheelchair user.

She uses a custom-made wheelchair to shoot which was bought following fundraising by community groups in her home town, where she gives talks and encourages other disabled people in archery.

Rumery won a bronze medal at her first World Championships in 2017, and earned her place in the Para team at the qualification events in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic earlier this month, where she took the gold in the W1 Women Open competition, winning a quota spot for Tokyo.

Paralympic Team Leader Tom Duggan said: “I am absolutely delighted that Phoebe and Victoria have been selected for Tokyo.

“Phoebe was in Rio on the Paralympic Inspiration Programme in 2016, and over the past five years despite some injury setbacks, has worked incredibly hard to win the spot. She demonstrated what a match play competitor she is in the qualification event in Nove Mesto last week to win her spot in a one arrow shoot off.

“Victoria has done brilliantly to win her spot, having had a difficult 18 months, during which she was forced to shield during the lockdown. Throughout she continued to work hard with what she could do at home, and since coming back into the training environment has persisted with pushing herself. We are looking forward to seeing what she is capable of in Tokyo.”

The pair, both heading to their first Games, join the five other members of the Para archery squad already named – Dave Phillips, Nathan Macqueen and Hazel Chaisty along with Paralympic gold medallists Jess Stretton and John Stubbs.