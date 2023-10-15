Boston secured their third win in Counties 1 East North after a Sean Bishop hat-trick, allied with a resolute defensive display, brought home a maximum five points with a 41-33 win over Lincoln.

The result sees the team move to 6th place in the league.

Boston started positively; winger Thomas Loveley scoring a fine solo try, with a mazy, jinking run to move 7-0 in front after 6 minutes, Harley converting the opening score.

Lincoln's pacry back division were stretching Boston's defence and as the pressure mounted, near Boston's try line, a series of conceded penalties, saw Josh Cook yellow carded.

Sean Bishop scores a try. Pic by David Dales.

Despite going down to fourteen players the Boston defence stood firm and it was from an attack shortly after, that Harvey Coulam, sprinted through a gap in Lincoln's defence to extend the lead with the try converted by Harley to move 14 0 ahead.

A further Harley penalty and two quick Lincoln tries saw the scoreboard 17 -12 at half time. Lincoln started the second half strongly, scoring the opening try to move in front 17 -19.

Boston responded quickly with Ethan O 'Callaghan producing a powerful run from a tap penalty to retake the lead 24-19.

Two further Lincoln tries and second yellow card, which saw Mathew Deane leave the field, extended the visitor's lead to 24 -33 midway through the half.

It would be two tries in two minutes by centre Sean Bishop, that would change the momentum of the game and provide the team with the self belief that they could win this derby match; with the score 36 -33 and ten minutes remaining.

Bishop would secure the win, with his third try after a break down the wing saw him interchange passes with winger Cowern to score in the corner.

Boston's man of the match was back row Harvey Coulam, leading the defensive line and securing important turnovers.