​Second for Market Rasen's Emma Frost in ROC Wales

​A personal trainer from Market Rasen has beaten hundreds of other racers to finish second in the ROC Triathlon Wales.

Emma Frost at the end of the ROC Wales triathlon.

Taking on professionals, semi-pros and other amateurs, Emma Frost pulled ahead of the field to land her first podium of the summer on Saturday.

The ROC Wales is a triathlon like no other. The race started with a 1.5km sea swim in the freezing Irish Sea before taking to the bike.

After 50km in the saddle, Emma arrived at Snowdon for a 6km run up the side of one of the tallest mountains in the UK.

There’s no time to enjoy the view at the peak. Once they’ve reached the top, athletes complete a 6km descent. Scrambling across rocks, gravel and sleight,Emma was left with another 50km bike ride before she finished with a 1km run across the beach.

Emma, who has her own personal training business in Osgodby, near Market Rasen, has been taking part in endurance events for over ten years.

After competing at a high-level in cycling, she converted to long distance triathlons and has been competing in them ever since.

The ROC Wales is only the start of Emma’s summer. Later this year she will be taking part in a coast-to-coast cycle race as well as Snowdon 24, an ultra-marathon that sees competitors see how many times they can ascend and descend Mount Snowdon in 24 hours.