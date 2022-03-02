Section win for Mablethorpe RC's Downing

Paula Downing and Felicity Berry.

Mablethorpe Running Club’s Paula Downing claimed a section win at the Scunthorpe Harriers Open at Quibell Park Stadium.

The event saw just short of 140 athletes, mainly from Lincolnshire and the Humber regions, competing across 10 distances.

Downing took part in the 8k race for senior women in which she was fourth overall but, as she is often, first FV50 in 34m 35s.

The Skegness Coasters re-launched their 10k road race, by now a well-known and much-loved winter event.

Since the beginning, they have donated many thousands of pounds to local charities.

The Skegness 10k is run on quiet back roads in open countryside just outside Skegness, starting and finishing in Butlins, most of the route a traffic-free environment.

The popularity with runners is ever increasing.

This year, the back roads had 428 pairs of trainers pouncing upon them.

Of those, a quartet were from Mablethorpe RC, two of them won their age group and not for the first time at this event.

Results: Paula Downing 41m 22s (46th) (1st FV50 and 3rd female overall), Richard Brine 43m 48s (67th), Malcolm Brine 45m 06s (77th), Felicity Berry 80m 29s (414th) (1st FV70+).

The winner was William Strangeway (Lincoln Wellington AC) in 31m 32s and first female was Claire Cooney (Lincoln Wellington AC) in 39m 09s (21st overall).

The increasingly popular free-to-enter, casual but timed 5km events held in parks and green areas across the UK and around the world to encourage members of the public to engage in physical activity.

At Bakewell Sharon Margarson was flying the flag for Mablethorpe RC and finished 136th in 29m 40s.

Janine Stones was at the Ancholme Valley Way run for the first time and was second female, 12th in 22m 24s. The Cleethorpes Parkrun saw Stones take on her 94th Parkrun, her 27th at Cleethorpes, and was first female to cross the finish line, seventh overall.