​Seven tries for Rasen in victory over Southwell

Market Rasen & Louth were in fine form to beat Southwell.

​After a no-show from Birstall the previous week which awarded all five points to Rasen, this week they were keen to avenge a defeat away to Southwell earlier in the season.

Rasen started well and took the lead when a strong run from Ben Youngs saw him offload to skipper Jake Pryer who bulldozed his way through the defence only to be held up over the line. The ball was recycled and a long looped pass to winger Lloyd Buck saw him over in the corner for the first try of the afternoon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rasen continued to dominate the scrums and line-outs, another of which on the Southwell 22 saw Jake Goodison run a powerful line straight over the whitewash for a 14-0 half-time lead.

Southwell started the second half with determination and replied with a try in the corner.

But Rasen fought back and good ball along the line enabled replacement winger Tommy Stephens to storm down the left wing to score.

From the kick off multiple phases from the Rasen forwards making good ball available saw Stephens almost over again, the ball was released and a last pass from prop Ed Timmins gave Harry Lightfoot the bonus point score.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rasen were soon back in Southwell territory and after stealing a Southwell ball at a lineout, a by now signature run through the centre by George Grant saw him over the line, and straight from the kick off a line-out to Market Rasen saw a pulsating run through the Southwell backs by Youngs to score Rasen’s sixth under the posts.

Rasens forwards were not about to let up and powerful attacks by the likes of Sam Lamperd and Will Inman gave Lightfoot the opportunity to scythe through the opposition for his second and Rasen’s final try.