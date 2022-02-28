Shaw thing as big win sees N.T. lead way in Jubilee Knockout

Snooker news.

N.T.Shaw of Louth went into overdrive to take over at the top of the T. Marris Carpets Louth Sooker League's Jubilee Snooker Teams Knockout with a brilliant 11-1 win, Louth Travel Centre sailed up to second while Dales Poultry & Game earn a plucky 9-3 away victory.

Kitchen Solutions also turned up the heat.

As the scoreline suggests it was one-way traffic in this clash with the hosts having Ian Cook, Tom Garlick, Andre Fisher and Malc Dixon steering their side to an emphatic victory as Danny Cohen grabbed a consolation frame for the visitors.

Dales Poultry & Game made it two wins in a row when they thrashed Sibjon Builders 9-3 to go joint third.

Graham Smith gave the hosts something to build on but they started to brick it after that and the visitors apparently ruffled a few feathers and ran out comfortable winners with Dave Coppin, Mark Storey, Luke Howard and Mark Wilkinson evicting their hosts from a top four place.

Louth Travel Centre sailed into second spot courtesy of a fine 7-5 away win over Saltfleetby Snooker Club.

The visitors harboured themselves in front through Brian Copeland and continued to dominate with both Keith Selby and Jim Ingham winning and a good score looked on, but the hosts showed character and fought back with Trevor Marris and Stuart Wood nearly getting them back on level terms.

Kitchen Solutions have got their cup campaign up and running with a splendid 8-4 success over Louth Volksworld.

Mark Pickard started well for the hosts who went further in front through Russ Howard.