Shaw thing for snooker final?

Have N.T. Shaw of Louth steered themselves into pole position for the Jubilee Snooker Teams Knockout final with a first leg win over P.H. Mountain Cardboard Services?

Dales Poultry & Game fought back to prevent a stuffing from Louth Travel Centre.

N.T. Shaw of Louth used home advantage to good effect to take an 8-4 lead into the second leg against P.H. Mountain Cardboard Services.

Lee Cook, Andre Fisher and James Young put the hosts in the driving seat for the final as Mark Parrinder replied for the visitors to keep them in the tie.

But their hopes of a league and cup double now hang in the balance.

Louth Travel Centre looked to be flying towards the final when they took a good early lead in their clash with Dales Poultry & Game.