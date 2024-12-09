Sherwood Forest golfer Millie Marsh has been included in Golf England's latest regional squad. Pic: Getty stock.

The Regional Coaching Programme bridges the gap for promising young players from the County Talent Programmes into the England Golf National Squads.

It aims to produce the next wave of players competing to win at national and international level for England, with the overriding focus being on the five performance pillars, through a mix of individual and squad coaching, competitive matches, and strength and conditioning support.

England Golf’s passionate coaching teams create fun, supportive and competitive environments for players to thrive and develop new skills.

Deputy Performance Director Steve Burnett said: “England Golf’s Talent Pathway brings together all facets of the game at every level to help our young players enjoy golf and become the best they want to be.

“This system has helped produce a large number of world-class male and female golfers while creating life-long affiliations with the game.

“We aim to support a strong, aligned and inclusive performance pathway from club to national level, in order to identify, recruit, develop, support and retain world-class golfers capable of performing and winning at the highest levels of amateur golf.

“At every level of the pathway we aim to provide fun, engaging and individualised opportunities to help the player as a person and a golfer.”