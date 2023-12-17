The key matches in the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowling Club last week saw 6-0 losses for the two leaders of the second division and for the third placed team in the first division, all to lower-placed sides.

Photo: The winning Royal Mail rinks against Strollers, with Ian Smith, Bob Thompson, Carol Clarke, Steve Boycott, Jo Sharp and Keith Sharp

Hotspurs, top of the Cammack’s Division 2, lost to Amateurs 26-13 and 14-13, but remain ten points ahead of their nearest rivals. There was a competitive start on Trevor Coulson’s rink before they pulled away to win by 13 shots. The other rink saw the advantage swing both ways before Mick Greet bowled in to win on the last end.

Vikings took control of John Stray’s rink to win 21-12 against Central after nine closely contested ends at the start. Doug Staples’ rink won 19-9 after building their lead from the start.

Third-placed Strollers in the Orchard Health Group First Division met Royal Mail and lost on both rinks. Ian Smith’s rink, ably supported by Carol Clarke and Bob Thompson, got away to lead 16-2 and eventually win 18-9. The second rink skipped by Keith Sharp, with Steve Boycott and an in-form Jo Sharp, lead from the start to win 21-12.

Holland Fen and Invaders both had 6-0 wins to remain joint top in Division 1, a clear 25 points ahead of third place. The Fenmen faced Breakaways and won in convincing style on both rinks, 31-7 for Les Feary and 28-7 for Martin Tomlin.

IBC gave Invaders a tough game on both rinks but were beaten despite bowling well. Rod West’s rink started well to lead 10-0, then withstood a fightback to 14-9, before powering away to win 26-9. Ian Tebbs skipped his rink to win 24-15, including a hotshot near the end.

There were 4-2 wins for Nomads and A40 against Burtons and Parthians respectively. Mel Maddison’s Nomads rink was in devastating form to win 44-7. For Burtons, Margaret Daubney, Mandy Cook and Chris Hill won the second rink, leading from the start, to win 22-7 to record their best winning score this season.

Jean Cammack’s A40 rink went ahead from the eleventh end after a closely contested start against Parthians to win 20-14. The game on Keith Nix’s rink was close throughout, with the advantage just with Parthians, who then won the last end to take the game 19-18.

The bottom of the table clash between Dynamics and Golfers ended 5-1 for Dynamics, moving them above Golfers in the table. Graham Scarboro’s Golfers led 10-0 and 18-9, yet the game ended 18-18 after a final flourish by Ken Burr’s rink meant the points were shared.

Graham Wilkinson’s Dynamics rink scored a hotshot on the fourth end to kick start their game and they never looked back from there to win 23-18.

The remaining results in Division 2 saw 4-2 wins for Desperados, now second, Kingfishers and Phantoms.

Against Woodpeckers, Colin Louth’s Desperados rink was in control from the start, building their lead to win 28-7. Woodpeckers with skip Mick Williamson started well on the second rink to lead 12-4, then held firm as Desperados rallied, the final result being 14-12.

Kingfishers faced Vectors, with new signing Scott Gray skipping his rink to a good 22-16 win. Vectors took the lead on Olly Tyson’s rink on the fifth end, then gradually built their 16-12 winning position in a close fought affair.