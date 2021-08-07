Shona McCallin wins hockey bronze with GB at Tokyo 2020

Team GB celebrate.

Former Lincolnshire student Shona McCallin has left the Olympics with a bronze medal after Great Britain' s women came from behind to beat India 4-3 in yesterday's third-place match.

Ellie Rayer, Sarah Robertson, Hollie Pearne-Webb, and Grace Balsdon scored the decisive goals for GB as the ended Tokyo 2020 with a place on the podium.

This is the third consecutive Olympic medal for team after bronze at London and gold at Rio.

Shona McCallin. Photo: Getty Images

For 29-year-old McCallin, a former Kesteven Grantham Girls' School student, this was her second games, after winning gold five years ago.