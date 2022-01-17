Sibjon extend lead at top of snooker league

Sport news.

A splendid away win put Sibjon Builders four clear at the top of the T. Marris Carpets Louth Snooker League while Dales Poultry & Game and P.H. Mountain Cardboard Services drew their clash to go second and third respectively.

Sibjon Builders will be delighted with this 8-4 away win at Louth Volksworld that puts them four points clear, while the hosts now have it all to do to be involved in the title shake-up.

This encounter looked to be heading for a draw until Steve Kemplay ran in a superb 40 break to edge his side in front and they built on that with Dan Smith adding two frames as the visitors remain housed at number one.

Dales Poultry & Game are up to second spot after this entertaining 6-6 draw with title rivals P.H. Mountain Cardboard Services.

The hosts are four points off top place but with a game in hand and they briefly took the lead in this vital clash through Sam Mountain.

The visitors responded immediately with Mark Parrinder levelling the scores and, from then on, that's how it stayed and the spoils were shared.

A couple of weeks ago N.T. Shaw of Louth and Saltfleetby Snooker Club were heavily involved in the battle for the title, but both have since faded and appear out of the running.

The visiting Saltfleetby Snooker Club took a good lead in this match with wins from Ray Brooks and Andy Warren, but they were pegged back at the finish as N.T. Shaw found another gear with Ian Cook giving them hope of salvaging a draw - but they just missed out in a 7-5 loss.

The battle at the bottom saw G. Fawcett Property Maintenance give themselves a chance of avoiding the spoon with this fine 8-4 victory over Kitchen Solutions.

Tom Evison, Danny Cohen and Ray Fawcett all had their opponents in a stew as the hosts made a great start, Simon Adams knocked in a couple of 27 breaks for the simmering away side who despite this defeat still have a five points gap over their rivals.