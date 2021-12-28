Sibjon open up two point lead at top of snooker league

Sport news.

Sibjon Builders have gone two points clear at the top of the T. Marris Carpets Louth Snooker League.

Dales Poultry & Game are up to joint second after an 8-4 top of the table win over Louth Travel Centre.

Mark Storey and Phil Marshall both knocked the stuffing out of the visitors’ recent unbeaten run.

Sibjon Builders are two points ahead of the rest after a 6-6 draw with N.T. Shaw of Louth.

The visitors were quickly in gear with the returning Hayden Gavey putting them in front.

The leaders hit back through Martin Kemplay to tie the scores, and that’s how it was to end up.

P.H. Mountain Cardboard Services will be satisfied with a battling 6-6 draw with opponents Kitchen Solutions.

A rare Jack Westerby win and two frames from Simon Adams saw the early exchanges shared and, from then on, neither side could find another winner.

Saltfleetby Snooker Club’s title hopes appear to be over after an 8-4 home loss to Louth Volksworld.

It was mostly one-way in this encounter with Mark Bullivant, Simon Godfrey and Keith Lewington driving the away side miles in front to lift them off the bottom.

Stuart Wood grabbed a couple of consolation frames for the hosts as their recent poor run continues.