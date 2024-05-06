Sidecar duo battle back in Germany after troublesome start

Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement with their trophy in Germany. Photo: Wally Walters.

​Ellis and Clement were having problems with the set up and the new Hoosier tyres throughout the free practice, qualifying and the first race. They completed free practice in fifth place but were still unable to find a good set up and only able to qualify in eighth which meant they had a lot of work to make any impression on the leading group.

As the first race got underway on Saturday the double world champions began their campaign from a fourth row grid position and it soon became obvious the set up was still not as it should be. The bike felt unstable and left the team wondering how to solve the issues. They were able to complete the race, albeit down in eighth place, but at least they picked up some championship points which could prove vital later in the season.

On Sunday, a heavy shower of rain made the track treacherous. With no wet weather testing on the new tyres the teams were given a short practice prior to the start of the feature race. The track was drying but still wet in places and just a small dry line. Most riders took the risk and went with slicks or cut slicks but with the knowledge that if they strayed off the dry line they ran the risk of crashing.

After more work on the settings Ellis and Clement were hopeful their problems were over and as the lights went out they began their move forward, passing Leglise/Cescutti on the second lap. On lap three they were up to fifth and chasing Paivarinta/Christie who were circulating in fourth position. Seemingly the gremlins had gone as, by the half way stage, Ellis and Clement were up into fourth and on the back of the leading group.

They then entered into a three way battle for second place, passing the Christie brothers on the brakes at the last corner on lap 12. But as they chased after Payne/Rousseau the red flag came out to stop the race.