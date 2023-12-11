​Sidecar duo to take on Isle of Man TT races

​The 2022 and 2023 World and British Sidecar Champions, Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement from North Kelsey, are set to make a highly-anticipated debut at the Isle of Man TT Races in 2024.

Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement at the annual awards night.

​The addition of the double British and World Champions to the TT entry list adds strength and depth to a grid that continues to lap the Island at record pace, but it’s a challenge the newcomer pairing doesn’t take lightly.

Ellis said: “The TT has been on my mind for a number of years. My step-dad (sidecar driver, Gary Bryan) has competed at the TT for a long time so I have been visiting it for over 20 years now, but being there in 2023 was the first time where I started to properly think about doing it myself.

“There’s a lot of learning to be done, particularly the gears and the bumps and the number of blind corners, but this isn’t a bucket list thing for me. It’s a long-term plan for the next 10 or 15 years, so who knows where we’ll end up!”

Emmanuelle Clement added: “I first came across in 2022 to support Gary Bryan and then came back in 2023 to help the team out for the full two weeks. It was then that we did some laps with Dean and Conrad Harrison and the idea of competing became more of a reality.

“It’s a huge challenge but I’m very close to Melanie Farnier (TT Sidecar passenger since 2015 and fastest female passenger) and we have a fantastic group of people around us which I think will really help our learning and progress.”

Ellis and Clement will contest the two 3-lap 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Races scheduled to take place on Saturday 1st and Wednesday 5th June 2024.

