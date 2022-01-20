Sign up for domino sessions

Sport news.

There was a great win for the Stute in the Melton and District Domino League this week, winning 10-5 against the Black Swan.

All other games were won 8-7, illustrating what a close-run contest it is this season.

If anyone is interested in learning how to play Fives 7 Threes or would like to brush-up on their skills so that they can join a team next season, there is a friendly session organised at The Nags Head (Harby) every Monday from 8.30pm.

You can either just turn up or contact the league secretary so organisers know you’ll be there and they will make sure there’s enough dominoes and boards to go round.