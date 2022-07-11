Aaron Silvester in action at Cadwell Park last weekend. Photo: MotoAero Photography.

The duo were racing their 600 Yamaha motorcycles at the NG Road Racing club event to get some valuable track time ahead of the British Superbike (BSB) Championship meeting which takes place at Cadwell Park over the coming August Bank Holiday weekend.

After qualifying third on the grid, experienced competitor Aaron finished race one in second place after a race long battle with fellow British Championship regular Caolan Irwin.

In race two, Aaron again battled with Irwin but this time he came out on top as Irwin tipped off on the final lap leaving Aaron to take the win.

Unfortunately, Aaron had a small crash in the closing stages of race three and failed to finish but the team picked up useful setup data for the forthcoming BSB meeting where Aaron currently sits fifth in the Pirelli British Junior Superstock Championship.

Younger brother Max is making his debut on a 600 this season, competing alongside his brother in the Pirelli British Junior Superstock Championship, a class for young, up-and-coming riders which forms part of the support programme for the British Superbike Championship.

Max qualified in 16th place but he failed to finish race one after retiring with a clutch issue. However, he bounced back strongly in race two taking a solid tenth place after starting from 32nd on the grid and setting a personal best lap time at Cadwell Park.

Max then went even better in race three to finish in eighth place and like his brother, picked up useful setup data ahead of the forthcoming BSB round.

Max said: “I had a great time this weekend. It was good to be at one of the clubs that me and Aaron started racing with.

"A big thank you to our family and sponsors for getting us out on track; we’re looking forward to the next round.”