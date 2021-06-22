Simon Bower takes the honours in Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club time trial

Race winner Simon Bower.

He clocked 14 minutes 36 seconds to beat Jim Field (15 minutes 10 seconds), Geoff Garner (15 minutes 45 seconds) and Josh Field (18 minutes 24 seconds).

The five mile race started on Carr Lane through East Stockwith and Walkerith and heading to Morton.

It was then a sprint along into a head wind along Laughton Lane to finish at the junction with Carr Lane.

At the weekend, the club’s leisure riders took on the 30 mile Air Ambulance route.