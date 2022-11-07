Rowan Mason scored one of Boston's 11 tries.

Four tries from centre Sean Bishop, and two from man of the match Sam Hughes, moved Boston into third position.

This was the team's most impressive performance of the season to date and one that lasted the full eighty minutes.

A feature of Boston's play is a desire to play a more expansive game with improved handling and decision making skills. Winger Charlie Willis scored two and fly half Rowan Mason one to contribute to the seven tries coming from the backs.