The popular Skegness 10k will return.

After having to cancel last year’s Skegness 10k due to the pandemic the Skegness Coasters are thrilled to be able to announce that the popular event will return next year.

The event will be held on Sunday, February 6, beginning at 11am.

The inaugural race was run in 2014 with the first two being held at Southview Leisure Centre before being switched to Ingoldmells, utilising both Butlins and the Water Leisure Park to ensure a safe, traffic free course.

The race organisers are grateful to all the organisations that help to make the event the success it is.

All proceeds raised are ploughed back into local charities and over the event’s history have included the RNLI, Air Ambulance, Alive and Kicking, the Royal British Legion and Skegness Hospital and more.

To date £22,400 has been donated.

The event will cost £25/£23 to enter, depending on England Athletics affiliation, with a medal, T-shirt and goody bag for all finishers.