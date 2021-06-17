Skegness and District RC runners take on ultra marathons

SADRC runners at Grimsthorpe.

Skegness and District RC’s Virginia Watson travelled to the Yorkshire Moors to compete in the Pennine Barrier Ultra 50 Mile.

This is an epic 50 mile ultra marathon with 2,593m of ascent, fusing together some of the finest trails in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Ginny completed the race in just over 13 hours, raising money for Teach First and raising over £1,000 to help provide fair access to students and aspiring teachers to a fair education.

Louise Darrington ran the Greensand Country Ultra Trail Event 50k.

The 50k, which is 95 per cent trail, is the first of its kind in the area and takes you through the finest countryside Bedfordshire has to offer.

Louise finished the course in just over six hours.

More SADRC members competed at Grimsthorpe Castle.

The four Grimsthorpe Gallop routes take you past various delights within the private grounds including the castle, lake, tree lined tarmac avenues, ancient woodland along grassed paths and a Victorian railway culvert.

Gill Parkes took part in the 5k, finishing in 45.59.

Nine runners took part in the 10k with Dave Kenyon finishing first for SADRC with a time of 55.31.

Lora Hawkins came back as the first lady for SADRC in a time of 1:07.27 with Selina Newton a second behind.

Sally Sharpe, Graham Farley, Roenel Kenyon, Helena Shelton, Elaine Blaire and Treena Atkin all completed the 10k race in the scorching heat with good times.

Four SADRC runners ran the half marathon route with Chris Hurst finishing first for SADRC with a time of 1:52.21.

Chris was followed by Leanne Rickett in 1:57.52.

Janine Baker and Ian Kocko are continuing their ultra-marathon training for their Race to the Stones in a few weeks and finished the race in a time of 2:21.28.

At Peterborough’s Midsummer 10k, Dawn Allen finished under the hour in 59.20.

Dawn loved the event and enjoyed being back to racing again.

This event was even more special as it was a family event running it with her brother and sister.