Skegness and District runners enjoy success north and south of the border

Skegness runners competed at Revesby.

A number of Skegness and District RC members stayed close to home for recent runs while three went on a Scottish adventure.

The Revesby Run has been a four-run series of 5 and 10-mile runs that began in November.

The club has been well represented at all four and they have been runs members have looked forward to every time.

In the final round, Amy Lambley was first senior lady home over 10 miles, meaning a third place overall in the 10-mile event.

Alongside this, Fran Stimson went and steamed off with second place in the 5-mile series.

Brian Darrington put in another consistently impressive run being first veteran, resulting in a second overall for the 10-mile series.

Mark Sands also proved again that hard work does pay off by continuing his fine vein of running form and taking first place overall in the 10-mile event.

Meanwhile 308 miles away in Edinburgh, Samantha Fox, Stephen Dowse and Rebecca Louise Atkinson flew the Skegness flag in Scotland by way of wearing the their club vests around a half marathon.