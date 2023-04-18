​Skegness CC beaten in opener

Luke Grantham-Woodhouse starred for Skegness with 5-16 but couldn’t prevent his side losing by two wickets.
Freiston elected to bowl after winning an important toss, and soon made their first breakthrough. Rizwan Qadir’s throw ran out Tom Adlington as he attempted an ill-judged second.
Sunil Panjwani took two excellent catches at slip to help Booth with his first two wickets, as Skegness were reduced to 12-3.
Booth then trapped Skegness skipper Reece Brant LBW, before George Gregory was caught in the covers by Connor Goodfellow. Booth completed his five wicket haul by clean bowling Vineeth Venugopalan.
Abdul Moeed chipped in with two wickets, including top scorer Parth Palawat for 24. The biggest partnership for Skegness was the last wicket, as Luke Turner and Grantham-Woodhouse (19*) added 26 runs to take Skegness to 69 all out.
Freiston started badly with the bat loosing two wickets in the first over. Grantham-Woodhouse claimed the first four for the home side, as Freiston staggered along to 12-4.
Abdul Moeed and Goodfellow steadied the ship, taking the score on to 33, but both were dismissed in quick succession for 14.
Seven from Taimur Mian edged Freiston closer, but when Qadir was adjudged LBW Freiston still needed 22 with two wickets left, but they got over the line with Kumar unbeaten on 12 and Booth on 14.