Skegness runners beat The Wall on busy weekend

It is known as The UK’s most iconic ultramarathon and is run over 70 stunning miles through historic Hadrian’s Wall country in a continuous fully supported and way marked journey.

Becky Hobson had trained relentlessly for this event throughout the year and on Saturday the challenge was finally underway.

It was a challenge of highs, lows and blisters but Becky did not give up as she crossed the finish like at 5am on Sunday morning.

Elsewhere on the course, there was a team relay event.

The same event but completed as a team, with five individual legs with the final four running the last leg together.

The four went and smashed The Wall finishing in a fantastic 14hr45 minutes.

The team included Jane Martin, Carol and Robin Harrison and Martin Beagley.

On Sunday there was a major new event in the East Anglian running calendar, Run Sandringham Half Marathon.

This incredible course gives access to the Winter Residence of Her Majesty the Queen, allowing participants to run around the Sandringham Estate and surrounding roads and trails.

Special guest Prince William started the race off, with a team representing Skegness.

Janine Barker completed Sandringham having finished a 17 miler run on the Saturday. J

She finished in a great time of 02:12:23 with Julie Goodwin finishing minutes behind in a time of 02:14:34 Only a few minutes behind was Jenna Mullenger finished in 02:16:57.

Steve Collins also completed the course in 02:51:29.

The club also had a runner at the Nottingham Outlaw Half Triathlon where Chris Reader completed the course.

This was Chris’s first triathlon since the pandemic.

A half triathlon consists of 1.9 km swim, 90 km ride and 21.1 km run.