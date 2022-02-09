Skegness Tri Club take on Coasters' 10k challenge

Pictured from left are Lee St Quinton, Claire Draper, Sandra Watson, Richard Doan, Vicki Bush, Abbey Young, Mike Morley.

On a blustery and wet Sunday morning, dedicated Skegness Tri Club members were out in force to compete at the Skegness Coasters’ 10km road race.

This popular well organised event was sold out.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The course is very flat and spectator friendly.

The race starts and finishes in the grounds of Butlins.

Amongst the 600 runners were local running club members but also athletes from as far away as Derbyshire.

Skegness Tri Club members have been training hard for the annual event.

The clubs run sessions are held every Saturday morning.

For more information on th club please check out their website Skegnesstri.co.uk