Skegness Tri Club take on Coasters' 10k challenge

On a blustery and wet Sunday morning, dedicated Skegness Tri Club members were out in force to compete at the Skegness Coasters’ 10km road race.
This popular well organised event was sold out.
The course is very flat and spectator friendly.
The race starts and finishes in the grounds of Butlins.
Amongst the 600 runners were local running club members but also athletes from as far away as Derbyshire.
Skegness Tri Club members have been training hard for the annual event.
The clubs run sessions are held every Saturday morning.
For more information on th club please check out their website Skegnesstri.co.uk
Race results: Mike Morley 41:04, Lee St Quinton 43:30, Abbey Young 43:53, Martin Simmons 51:04, Claire Draper 54:20, Richard Doan 54:30, Sandra Watson 56:01, Vicki Bush 1:03:01.