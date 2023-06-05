Register
Skegness triathlete Michyla’s a Weekend Warrior

Skegness Triathlon Club’s Michyla Clark has completed a challenge called ‘The Weekend Warrior’.
By Sports Reporter
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:15 BST

​The annual event is held in the stunning grounds of Blenheim Palace and challenges triathletes to finish as many triathlons as they can within certain time restrictions.

Michyla had from 8.30am to 1.15pm on Saturday and 8.30am to 11.30am on Sunday to start her triathlons.

Each sprint triathlon starts with a 750m swim in the main lake at the palace.

Michyla Clark after her five triathlons.
Michyla Clark after her five triathlons.

Then it’s a quarter-mile hill climb in bare feet to get to transition ahead of an undulating 13-mile bike course within the grounds of the palace and each athlete does three loops of the route. The final part of each race is a hilly two-loop run which covers 3.35 miles, again through the grounds.

After passing the finish line and receiving a medal, Michyla and other Weekend Warriors then quickly returned to the lake to start all over again. Over the time allowed, Michyla achieved five race finishes.

