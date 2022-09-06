Skegness triathletes impress in Louth event

Skegness triathletes (l-r) John Irving, Michyla Clark, Martin Simmons and Amber Spiers.

Organised by SBR events, the triathlon was based at the Meridian Leisure Centre and amongst the competitors were GB athletes, local and national Tri club members and novices attempting triathlon for the first time.

The sprint distance triathlon race starts with a 400m pool swim followed by a dash to the transition area to find your bike. Once found there was a long run to the bike mount line and then a 14-mile ride through the beautiful Lincolnshire countryside.

The weather conditions were ideal with warm temperatures, cloud cover and just a breeze for riders to contend with.

Back to transition for the second time, athletes then had a quick shoe change as the last part of the race is a run leg covering 3.3 miles in two loops into Louth and back to the Meridian Centre.

Skegness Tri club had this event as their annual club championship race. The coveted club championship shield is awarded to the fastest male and female.

This year the shields were presented to Martin Simmons (fastest male) and Michyla Clark (fastest female).

Michael Clark, aged 79 years, was the oldest competitor at the event and took part in the Aquabike. This event consists of the 400m swim and the 14-mile bike leg and Michael was first in his age group.