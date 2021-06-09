Skegness triathletes mix it with Tokyo hopefuls

The tri trio in Leeds.

Three members of Skegness Triathlon Club descended on Leeds city centre to compete in a World Triathlon Series event.

The event attracted age group competitors from all over the country and elite athletes from all over the world.

The elites were there with a view to not only gain Olympic qualification for Tokyo but also podium finishes and points as part of the Triathlon World Series Championship.

Pete Nicholls, Paul Harvey and Martin Simmons all competed in the standard distance race for the Skegness team.

This started with a 1,500m wetsuit swim in Waterloo Lake at Roundhay Park followed by a run to the transition area where the athletes bikes were waiting.

There was no time to dry off though as it’s a fast change into bike shoes ready for the undulating 36km cycle leg.

Weather conditions were ideal for the bike leg which took athletes out on a two-lap route.

Closed roads made for a fast ride which lead athletes out the park and up to Tropical World and beyond before returning back to the transition area for the last time.

With tired legs Pete, Paul and Martin then had a 10k run to complete the race.

This section of the race was a three-loop route along paths of Roundhay Park where spectators cheered them on.

The finish line close to Mansion House was a welcome sight for all three.

After the novice triathletes had finished their race the world’s elite men and women triathletes then competed on the same course.

It was a fantastic opportunity for the Skegness members to see the world famous triathletes - especially the GB team and the Brownlee brothers race in their home town.

Pete Nicholls clocked 2 hrs 44 mins with Martin Simmons finishing in 2 hrs 59 mins and Paul Harvey crossing the line in 3 hrs 31 mins.