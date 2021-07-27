Skegness triathletes take on Locko Park challenge

The Skegness quartet.

Skegness Triathlon Club members competed as Locko Park in Derby was hosting its first triathlon organised by PMA racing.

Locko Park is a privately owned 18th century country house in between the villages of Stanley and Ockbrook, near Spondon, Derbyshire.

Locko Hall is a Grade II listed building set within the 300 acre estate with the driveway curving around the 16 acre lake which is six feet deep.

As well as the sprint triathlon to take part in there was also an aquabike race which comprises of a swim and bike leg. The races attracted 200 athletes from across the country.

Representing Skegness triathlon club was Peter Nicholls, Lee Quinton, Michyla Clark who all entered the triathlon and Michael Clark competing in the aquabike.

The event started at 8am with a 750m swim in the lake of which the temperature was a warm 22 degrees.

Great for the athletes who chose not to wear a wetsuit.

After a muddy exit from the water athletes quickly run to the transition area where their bikes are already racked. It can be difficult finding your bike amongst so many others.

Once mounted on the bike athletes were faced with a challenging 13 mile ride around local villages encountering rolling hills on the way. What goes up must come down and there were some fast downhill sections which is always exhilarating for cyclists.

Once back at the transition area for the second time Michael Clark’s aquabike race was now complete but for Pete, Lee and Michyla there was the matter of a 3.1 mile cross country run to get through.

The run took athletes past Locko Hall and through the picturesque grounds. Similar to the bike course, the run route was hilly and tough going.

Michael Clark, aged 77, was delighted to discover he had finished the aquabike first in his age group. A big achievement to still be racing at that age.