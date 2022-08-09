Lee St Quinton and Claire Draper in Maastricht.

Lee St Quinton and Claire Draper were in the university city of Maastricht, known for its beautiful medieval era architecture and cobbled old town centre with gothic style churches.

They started with a 1.9km swim in the River Maas which runs through the centre of the city. Both are experienced open water swimmers and the water temperature, which reaches 20 degrees, meant ideal conditions.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then followed a 90km bike over a two lap course through the scenery of South Limburg, before a 21km run through the historic city centre.

Lee has competed at this distance before in the UK and Europe but this was Claire’s first 70.3 middle distance event and she loved it.