Skegness Triathlon Club's Irving takes fifth at Clumber Park Duathlon

John Irving at the transition.

This is a favourite event of John’s due to previous successes.

The event is an age group qualifier with the fastest competitors then chosen to represent Great Britain at multi sport events in 2023.

John is already an age group qualifier for Great Britain and will represent his home country later this year.

Clumber Park is a beautiful area of parkland, heath and woods covering more than 3,800 acres in Nottinghamshire.

The race takes place on closed roads and is considered one of the most scenic duathlons in the UK.

The race started with a 5k run and John felt strong on this initial section of the race and enjoyed running on the tree-lined tarmac roads which then lead athletes to cross the Clumber Bridge.

First run completed John then mounted his bike to tackle the 20k bike route.

John is a highly experienced cyclist but he had to dig deep to battle against the cold and very windy conditions.

The bike route was a single loop around Clumber and despite the difficult conditions, John excelled on two wheels and gained two minutes on the leading four athletes.

The bike leg completed, John then faced the final run leg which covers 2.5km.

The final run leg is the toughest element of the race and John faced rolling hills, having to push hard to the finish line on tired legs to finished fifth in his 65-69 years age group, crossing the line in 1:16:32.