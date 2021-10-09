Skegness Triathlon Club's Pete Nicholls celebrates completing the London Marathon

Pete Nicholls.

Skegness Triathlon Club founding member Peter Nicholls competed at this year's London Marathon.

In 2020 all athletes ran a virtual race due to the pandemic and Pete’s entry was deferred to this year.

Usually held in April, the race was delayed until October to maximise the chance of a mass participation event.

The gamble paid off and 40,000 athletes took to the streets of London for the world famous event.

Pete has an incredible history of marathon running. This race being his seventh to date.

One of his marathons was the final leg of his Ironman Wales race in 2019.

So having to finish a 26.2 mile run without the swim and bike leg first will make a nice change for him.

After travelling to London the day before , it was an early start for Pete to get prepared and on the start line.

The flat route takes athletes past famous sights such as Cutty Sark, Tower Bridge and Canary Wharf then past Westminster before turning onto The Mall and finishing in front of Buckingham Palace.

Pete describes this event as the 'most emotional' race he’s completed.

Thousands of runners are in amazing costumes and fancy dress running in memory of loved ones.

Others are achieving bucket list goals to complete the distance whether it be running, walking or dancing their way to the finish line.

Pete also had support on the route from Skeg Tri friends.