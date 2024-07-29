Skegness's Michyla takes on gruelling triathlon
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event, called ‘Castle to Coast’, started with a 1.5 mile swim at the famous Eton Dorney facilities in Windsor.
Exiting the water after a 43 minute swim time, there was then a picturesque bike route through the beautiful towns of Eton and Old Windsor, including hills with up to 17 per cent gradients.
Michyla pushed on through the two checkpoints and after a gruelling 70 miles she reached Hassocks Leisure Centre within the cut off time to reach transition two and a 14.5 mile run predominantly on trails and fields.
The route included fields, rocky paths, trails and was again very hilly through areas of outstanding natural beauty, eventually finishing on Brighton sea front where a relieved Michyla, who was encouraged along the way by her partner David and her dad, former triathlete Michael, crossed the line.