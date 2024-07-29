Skegness's Michyla takes on gruelling triathlon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Michyla Clark of Skegness Triathlon Club has completed an endurance triathlon covering a total of 86 miles.

​The event, called ‘Castle to Coast’, started with a 1.5 mile swim at the famous Eton Dorney facilities in Windsor.

Exiting the water after a 43 minute swim time, there was then a picturesque bike route through the beautiful towns of Eton and Old Windsor, including hills with up to 17 per cent gradients.

Michyla pushed on through the two checkpoints and after a gruelling 70 miles she reached Hassocks Leisure Centre within the cut off time to reach transition two and a 14.5 mile run predominantly on trails and fields.

Michyla Clark in action during the triathlon.