Sleaford canoeists all set to paddle board River Witham for charity from Lincoln to Boston

Slea Paddlers will be paddling the board 50km down the River Witham. EMN-210107-131520001

A group from the Slea Paddlers have been in training for the fundraiser, which will take place on Saturday,

Using a six person stand up board, they will be navigating along the River Witham in an estimated time of 10 to 12 hours. It will also involve getting out and carrying the board around obstacles in a couple of places (known as portages) on the way.

Brian Wardell, chairman of the club, said: “The club has decided to generate some much-needed revenue to help purchase additional equipment to further support the local community in showcasing the sport, whether this be in kayaks, canoes or stand up boards.

Slea Paddlers practising on the paddle board. EMN-210107-131508001

“The group have already completed a couple of training sessions on the River Witham of 8 and 16 miles. This has enabled the paddlers to trial switching sides on the move and paddling in time to ensure they are being as efficient as possible. It also provided the opportunity to paddle in less favorable conditions into a strong headwind.”

He added: “We will be starting from Lincoln at 7am, then paddling along the Witham towards Boston. We are hoping to be at Tattershall about 1pm for a bit of a lunch break.”

You can follow their progress on their Facebook page.

Any funds raised will be split 50/50 between the club and The Berwick and District Cancer Support Group, as a way of showing their appreciation of its support of a dear friend of the club who sadly passed away in April this year.

You can donate at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/slea-paddlers?utm_term=rnZ2EWgMJ

Slea Paddlers was created in 2006 and provides opportunities to paddle for the local community, through regular coaching sessions, annual ‘come and try’ days in Sleaford as well as sessions for local scout and guide groups.

Find out more at: https://www.slea-paddlers.co.uk

The month of July is also the start of the British Canoeing Go Paddling campaign, so the club hopes this challenge will help bring awareness of the sport, whether it be kayaks, canoes or stand up boards.