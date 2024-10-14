​Sleaford golfer Will Hopkins is again called up to England squad

Will Hopkins with the Lytham Trophy earlier this year.

Sleaford’s Will Hopkins has been named in England’s National Men’s golf squad for the second year running.

The 24-year-old has again enjoyed a successful last 12 months that included him winning the Lytham Trophy in May. He was third at the European Cup of Nations in Spain and then seventh at the St Andrews Links Trophy in June. He represented England in the biennial match with France as well as in the European Team Championship.

Two top ten finishes in Australia in January added to three in 2023 when he also reached the quarter-finals of the English Amateur Championship and the last 16 of the R&A Amateur Championship. He was part of the winning England team at the 2023 Home Internationals, was unbeaten for Lincolnshire at the 2023 Men’s County Finals and part of the team which finished second at the 2024 event.​