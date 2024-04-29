Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team competed at two levels on the vault, bars, beam and floor and were up against several teams from other clubs.

The team of Georgina Milner, Emilie Yates, Jessica Orzac and Isabelle Stephenson finished with a silver medal on the beam, while that of Sofia Guild, Beth Harte, Charlotte McConnell and Lilly McCormack took gold in the vault, silver on the bars and bronze overall.

