Sleaford gymnasts produce great displays in Spalding
Competitors from Sleaford Gymnastics Club excelled at the recent Tulips Invitational Competition in Spalding.
The team competed at two levels on the vault, bars, beam and floor and were up against several teams from other clubs.
The team of Georgina Milner, Emilie Yates, Jessica Orzac and Isabelle Stephenson finished with a silver medal on the beam, while that of Sofia Guild, Beth Harte, Charlotte McConnell and Lilly McCormack took gold in the vault, silver on the bars and bronze overall.
Faye Bristow, Alice James, Michalina Gralak and Mia Bovington were also successful, their team taking bronze on the vault, silver on bars, silver on beam and silver overall.