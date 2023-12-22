Sleaford gymnasts put on impressive performances in competitions

Members of Sleaford Gymnastics Club recently produced excellent performances in two competitions.

Gymnasts Emily Greenfield (front), (middle l-r) Emily Yates, Beth Harte, Georgina Milner, (back l-r) Lily McCormack, Jemima Barr, Alice James and Steph Boland.

​For many, it was their first competition, performing on the vault, bars, beam, floor and trampette.

The first event was the national codebreakers competition, held in Milton Keynes.

The gymnasts performing, plus their positions and levels, were:

Evelyn McArdle (Turing) – 4th beam; Skyla Kershaw (Sinclair) - 3rd vault, 4th floor, 5th trampette; Stephanie Boland (Sinclair) - 5th bars, 5th beam, 4th trampette; Emilie Yates (Lorenz) – 5th vault, 4th beam, 2nd trampette; Jessica Orzac (Lorenz) – 3rd vault, 1st beam, 3rd trampette;

Myia McArdle (Lorenz) – 5th bars, 3rd beam, 4th trampette; Jemima Barr (Lorenz) – 2nd floor; Emily Greenfield (Bletchleyettes) – 5th bars, 3rd trampette; Alice James (Bletchleyettes) – 2nd bars, 3rd beam, 1st floor, 1st trampette.

Other gymnasts competing were Emily Felstead, Mia Grace Raymond, Beth Harte and Lily McCormack, who all finished in the top eight on various pieces.

The second event was the County Levels event with Beth Harte, Jessica Orzac, Elizabeth Vincent, Georgina Miller, Myia McArdle and Emily Felstead all taking part.

It was the first time competing at this level for all of the gymnasts and they all performed superbly.

Georgina Miller finished third in her group overall, while Elizabeth Vincent won the gold medal overall on the bars.

The club has a few places available for anyone wishing to start gymnastics in the new year.

Anyone interested can call Sammi on 07507 116210.

