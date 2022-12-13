Sleaford martial arts club comes away with 54 medals from UK tournament

A team of 22 competitors from Sleaford Kuk Sool Won TM martial art club took part in the UK Championships held in Liverpool last month.

Action from the tournament.

There were over 500 competitors from clubs across the UK, but also with representation from European countries and the US at the event held on November 27.

After months of training the team were ready to compete.

Advertisement

They achieved an impressive total medal haul of 54 medals and placed 7th overall out of 49 clubs, their joint best-placed finish.

Action from the tournament by a Sleaford club member.

Advertisement

Of particular note, gold medals were won by Sebastian Evans in forms, Neil Towers in sparring and Edward Rutland in techniques.

Competing in their first tournament as white belts, Henry Buyers, Jordan O’Neill and Christie Ivens competed alongside more seasoned members of the team.

Advertisement

Sophie Long placed in every division she entered, including a silver in techniques.

Black belt under 12 trio, Grace Johnson, Eleanor Slack, and Megan Atherton took an impressive haul of 11 medals between them, complemented by adult black belts, Jackie Slack and Bradley Johnson, with an additional six medals.

Advertisement

Medal haul for Sleaford Kuk Sool Won club.

Other notable performances, including silver medals, came from Alexander Slack, Mike Rutland and Lucy Atherton. Strong medal placements also came from Eva Wilson, Matilda Towers, Sebastien Towers, Mike Evans, Levi Docherty and Oliver Shirley, as well as Albert Green who also promoted to black belt.

Advertisement

Their instructor, 6th degree master Keith Slack, stated he was “extremely proud of what they achieved…it was a great experience to build confidence and more broadly prepare them for life’s challenges”.

Kuk Sool Won TM is a traditional Korean martial art that encompasses many aspects of martial arts including kicking, hand striking, board breaking, weapons training, sparring, acrobatics, techniques and forms. Combining these traditional styles into a comprehensive system means that the martial art has something to offer everyone.

Advertisement

Master Keith said: “One of the strengths of Kuk Sool Won TM is its diversity meaning that no two classes are the same and there is always something new to learn".

A trio of medals.

Advertisement