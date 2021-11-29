Sleaford Striders' Treharne first cross the line with Boston and District AC due behind in cross country action

Sport news

Four young runners braved the strong bitterly cold wind and heavy rain to compete in the third Boston and District AC Junior Cross Country event on Saturday morning.

Sleaford Striders’ Owen Treharne (year five and six) was first to finish the 2.2k course, recording 7 mins 17 secs.

The host club’s Phoenix Thompson (year three and four) was second across the finish line in 7 mins 41 secs. with teammate Damian McNally (year five and six) third in a time of 10 mins 23 secs.

Running well in the appalling weather conditions and representing year nine and 10, Gold Top Patrick McNally completed the 3K course in 13 mins 06 secs.