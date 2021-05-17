Sleaford Town Bowls Club returns to action with league victories

Bowls news.

Sleaford Town bowlers got the new season under way this week after a year’s absence due to lockdown.

Two Friday night EBA games were played, the first at home against Grantham.

In a close game Town won on two rinks to take the aggregate score 49-46, eight points to the visitors' two.

Martin Titley, David Thomas, David Campbell and Kris Moore won 21-14, John Parker, Gwen Campbell, Neal Mapletoft and Trevor Cope won 17-13 and Neil Thomas, Andrew Morris, Les Bunn and Waylen Clarke lost 11-19.

Away at Lincoln's Lee Road, all three rinks won.

David Thomas, Gwen Campbell, Neal Mapletoft and Trevor Cope, Martin Titley, Davis Campbell, Waylen Clarke and Kris Moore and the quartet of Neil Thomas, Andrew Morris, Les Bun and Andrew Bird were all successful.

At home to Eslaforde Park in the ASC Metals League, two winning rinks secured the aggregate 54—43, eight points to the visitors' two.

Richard White, Calum Campbell and Kris Moore won 22-10, Cecilia Faulkner, Julie Cope and Gwen Campbell won 16-11 and losing were Robert Mitchell, David Thomas and Waylen Clarke 16-22.

At home to Washingborough on Monday evening in the Lincoln City League, all three rinks won to take the maximum 10 points.