Sleaford’s Mike Evans has been selected by the Royal British Legion to represent Team UK at the Invictus Games in Canada in 2025 – the first Games to include winter sports.

In partnership with the MOD, the RBL has proudly revealed a 64-strong team, who are all wounded, injured and sick serving personnel and veterans.

The team have been preparing at the RBL’s Battle Back Centre in Lilleshall. With challenging physical and mental injuries sustained while serving the UK either at home or abroad, the multi-generational team includes participants from all services who have been selected based on the benefit that the Games will contribute towards their recovery.

Mike said: “Being chosen for Team UK has helped me develop confidence and remind myself that I am capable and worthy. I hope for this to help me become a better version of myself.”

Mike Evans will go to Canada next year.

Since joining the Royal Air Force in 1999 as an Aircraft Engineer, Flight Lieutenant Michael (Mike) Evans has taken on a number of different roles within the RAF and is now a member of Directing Staff with the RAF Officer Training Academy, at RAF Cranwell.

In 2021, Mike developed tinnitus in his right ear and was referred for an MRI scan. The results of the MRI scan showed that Mike had a large brain tumour, and he would need to have it surgically removed. Mike’s tumour was successfully removed, but the 15-hour brain surgery left him completely deaf in his right ear and caused some nerve damage, affecting his balance and coordination.

Mike was selected for Team UK in Dusseldorf in 2023, however he tore his calf muscle on Day 2 curtailing his involvement. He’s delighted to have been selected again stating that: “Invictus is like an unfinished chapter in my recovery journey”.Established in 2014 by Prince Harry, the Invictus Games is an international adaptive multi-sport event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans to participate in as part of their recovery journey.Louise Assioun, RBL’s Team UK Manager said: “For the selected individuals, being part of a team again, representing their country and being around others who are all on their individual recovery pathway is what makes Team UK’s journey to the Invictus Games so unique. The Royal British Legion is proud to support them every step of the way.”

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will take place from 8-16 February. The Games utilise the power of sport to inspire recovery and support rehabilitation, showcase the fortitude and resilience of military personnel and their families, improve respect and understanding for those with disabilities, and those who serve or have served their country.

While the RBL is well known for supporting veterans of the Second World War, the charity is also supporting younger veterans from more recent conflicts through their recovery journey.

The RBL’s Battle Back Centre uses adaptive sport and adventure activities to help improve confidence and positively impact mental health and wellbeing, helping people achieve their best possible recovery and either return to Service duty or make a smooth transition to civilian life.