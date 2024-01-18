Sleaford’s Ollie Chessum has been selected in England’s squad for the forthcoming 2024 Guinness Men's Six Nations Championship

England lock Ollie Chessum.

The Championship begins on Saturday, February 3 when England play Italy at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Chessum, 23, who was born in Aunsby, attended Carre’s Grammar School and went on to play for both Sleaford and Newark before moving on to Nottingham and eventually Premiership side Leicester Tigers.

He has 18 England caps to his name so far and played a key role in them reaching the World Cup semi-finals in France last year.

England coach Steve Borthwick says he was keen to ensure a degree of continuity from their World Cup showing, as well as blooding new players including Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ethan Roots, Oscar Beard, Fraser Dingwall, Tom Roebuck and Fin Smith who are all uncapped.

Borthwick said: “Building on the foundations of what the England Team achieved in the Rugby World Cup, I have selected a squad that provides strong continuity and experience, whilst at the same time providing an opportunity to develop the talent of a number of new and less experienced players,” said Borthwick.=

“I would particularly like to congratulate the new faces who have their first chance in an England squad, and very much look forward to seeing how that young talent can play an important part in ensuring that England continue to develop our game and move forward.

