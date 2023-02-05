A five point win in Counties 2 East North saw Boston defeat Nottingham Moderns 34-7 to move up third in the table.

In the first half there was little difference between the two sides, with both teams defences being tested, in particular when Boston were reduced to fourteen players as first Mathew Deane and then Wayne Harley were yellow carded.

Sean Bishop opened the scoring with an intercept try, before Matt Bray added the conversion and a subsequent penalty.

The visitor's scored a converted try to cut the half-time gap to 10 -7.

Try scorer Mason Coulam. Pic by Wayne Lagden.

But Boston took the game away from them with tries from Matt Bray and a rapid-fire double from winger Thomas Loveley.