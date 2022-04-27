Snooker final spots are sorted

Snooker news

Louth Travel Centre have landed in the final after a superb away trip to call fowl on Dales Poultry & Game's cup campaign.

It was always going to be a tough ask forMountain to come back from an 8-4 first leg defeat.

Aand when Lee Cook played the captain’s role in putting N.T.Shaw of Louth further in front in the second encounter the league champions P.H. Mountain Cardboard Services hopes of the double virtually disappeared.

Tom Melin pulled a couple of frames back for the hosts but it was the visitors who finished the better.

Tom Garlick clinched them a fine 7-5 win to park them into the final.

They produced one of their best performances of the cup to win 8-4 in their trip to opponents Dales Poultry & Game.

After the first leg ended all square it was still all to play for in this clash and the visitors struck first through Terry Robinson.

The hosts needed to reply with their own two frame winner but they couldn't find one and when Sean Howsam put his side further in front there was only one destination for them as they safely landed in the final.