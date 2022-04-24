SPC Colts crowned domino league champs after play-off win

The Boston Winter Dominoes League reached its conclusion at a prize presentation held at the Golden Lion.
The 2021-22 champions were crowned with the SPC Cosmos team collecting title honours following a 5-4 play-off success against Wyberton Robin Hood after the sides had finished the season level on 111 points.
League secretary John Turvey and treasurer Jo Snell were thanked for their efforts in getting the league back into action following 18 months of inactivity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Plans are currently afoot to get a summer league up and running in the coming weeks.