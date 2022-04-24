SPC Colts crowned domino league champs after play-off win

Pictured are the SPC Cosmos team of Rod Stephens, Tony Royce, captain Rob Singleton, Denis Patman, Geoff Dunmore, Ann Ford, Yvonne Walsham and Carole Bolton.

The Boston Winter Dominoes League reached its conclusion at a prize presentation held at the Golden Lion.

The 2021-22 champions were crowned with the SPC Cosmos team collecting title honours following a 5-4 play-off success against Wyberton Robin Hood after the sides had finished the season level on 111 points.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

League secretary John Turvey and treasurer Jo Snell were thanked for their efforts in getting the league back into action following 18 months of inactivity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Robin Hood side of R. Ricket, M. Saunby, John Sylvester, A. Cridland, C. Cridland, J. Dawson and D. Goddard.