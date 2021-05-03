Sports Events all ready, set, to go

Spires & Steeples challenge, Lincoln Cathedral to Sleaford, Sunday October 3 - After 2020's event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, 2021's event is scheduled to take place on the first Sunday of October. The Spires & Steeples Challenge is an annual running and walking event along the Spires and Steeples Arts & Heritage Trail from Lincoln Cathedral to St Denys' Church, Sleaford. To sign up, visit https://www.better.org.uk/spiresandsteeplesPretty Muddy 5k, Lincolnshire Showground, Saturday September 11 - As part of the Race for Life series, Pretty Muddy is Cancer Research UK's 5k muddy obstacle course where participants scramble over the A-frame, crawl through the mud pit and tackle muddy tunnels, all while raising valuable funds. Entries are now open at https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/find-an-event/lincolnshire-showground-pretty-muddy-5k-2021-07-31-1300Asda Foundation City of Lincoln 10k, Sunday October 31 - The City of Lincoln 10K is back at a later date this year due to the proximity of the original June date to the UK Government’s current road map and to avoid any last minute postponement should stage 4 restrictions not be lifted on June 21. To find out more or to sign up, visit https://cityoflincoln10k2020.eventdesq.com/Equinox24, Belvoir Castle, September 18 -19 - For the hardcore runners, Equinox is a 24-hour running event in the beautiful, mixed terrain grounds of Belvoir Castle. Participants can take part solo, or in a relay team of between two to eight people. The 10k route will take you around the Belvoir Castle Estate, on completing your lap you will hand over to one of your teammates or if solo keep on running! To sign up, visit www.equinox24.co.uk/Boston Marathon, Bank Holiday Monday May 31 - Known as the UK’s flattest marathon with just a 21ft rise throughout the entire route, the Boston Marathon is ideal for marathon rookies or those looking to improve their personal bests.Due to Covid-19 safety measures, the race will operate a staggered start time for groups of around 250 runners. Entries have now sold out but a waiting list is in operation. To find out more, visit www.bostonmarathon.co.uk/Louth Triathlon, Meridian Leisure Centre, Sunday September 5 - Louth Triathlon is a friendly all-inclusive event for novices through to elite athletes. With a 'SuperSprint' course, which is a 200m swim, 11km bike ride and 2.9km run, and a Sprint of 400m swim, 22km bike route and 5km run. To sign up, visit www.sbrevents.co.uk/events/louth-triathlon-2021Bennetts British Superbikes, Cadwell Park, Louth, August 20-22 - Fans of two-wheeled thrills will be pleased to hear that the British Superbikes are back at Cadwell park this year after missing out in last season's shortened campaign. This year’s line-up will include reigning champion Josh Brookes, alongside race-winners including Jason O’Halloran, Glenn Irwin, and Tommy Bridewell. For more information, visit https://cadwellpark.msv.com/CP-21-BSBHorse Racing, Market Rasen Racecourse, from May 20 - Racing at Market Rasen is set to return for punters to watch in the public enclosure. Grab and go style food will be available from a range of concession units. Racegoers will have access to parade ring viewing but unfortunately will not have access to the pre-parade ring or winners enclosure. Racegoers will have access to parade ring viewing but unfortunately will not have access to the pre-parade ring or winners enclosure. No food or drink permitted entry into this enclosure, no dogs except guide dogs, no furniture and no gazebos’. All food and drink purchased on-course will need to be consumed while seated. Market Rasen Racecourse will provide increased outdoor, socially distanced seating. To find out more, visit www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/marketrasen/Caythorpe 10k, Caythorpe Playing Field, Sunday October 24 - Following the success of the first post-Covid Caythorpe Dash half marathon event in April, the team behind the Dash events are running the Caythorpe 10k and 5k around the fields and village surrounding the village, starting and ending at the village playing fields. Entries are now open at https://www.caythorpedash.co.uk/event/caythorpe-10k/Boston Rowing Marathon, beginning at Titanic Lock in Lincoln, Sunday September 19 - The Boston Rowing Marathon takes place on the third Sunday of September each year, over the challenging distance of 49.2 km (30.6 miles) along the River Witham from Lincoln and finishing at Boston Rowing Club. Entries for the Marathon are by British Rowing's Online Entry system, visit https://www.bostonrowingclub.co.uk/