Steve Walker wins Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club's latest 15 mile time trial

Pictured from Left to right Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club members Dave Jacklin, Geoff Garner, and Daniel Nicholson heading out of Beckingham. Picture by Trevor Halstead

He clocked 36 minutes 02 seconds to beat Andy Lewin (37 minutes 39 seconds) and Andrew Janney (38 minutes 55 seconds).

The weather was warm with south wind making the river side hard.

The course was out to Laughton then to Susworth returning alongside the River Trent to East Stockwith finishing on Laughton Lane.

David Lewin won the eight mile race in 22 minutes 30 seconds.The course was out through Laughton woods then along Carr Lane to Wildsworth returning alongside the River Trent to the edge of East Stockwith then heading along Carr Lane to finish on Laughton Lane.

The club’s Sunday leisure ride was a 32 mile morning ride.

Departing Gainsborough Town Centre the riders headed over the River Trent into Nottinghamshire, following the riverside cycle route the riders arrived in Beckingham. The ride then progressed through Walkeringham and Gringley on the Hill.

A short stretch of A631 was followed before heading through Wiseton, Clayworth, Hayton and Clarborough. The ride progressed along the A620 to Welham.

The riders then took in Schrog Hill, Treswell, South & North Leverton, Sturton le Steeple and Saundby.