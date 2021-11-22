Stoppage victory for Boston ABC's Harley Butterfield

Harley Butterfield with club coaches Matthew Mooney and Mark Crozier.

Boston Amateur Boxing Club had a busy evening with three of their young boxers competing at two different shows on Saturday night.

First into the lion's den was Harley Butterfield, who was boxing at Skegness’ Richmond Holiday Centre against local lad Billy Wood from the SFK Gym.

Harley wasted very little time in getting to work as he raced across the ring at the opening bell and relentlessly unloaded with a furious barrage of punches towards Wood, who struggled to catch his breath to fight back.

In the exchange a hard right hand caught Wood flush with the referee jumping in to administer a standing count.

With the Skegness lad ok to continue, upon the restart, Harley jumped in quick and left the referee little alternative to call a halt to the proceedings.

At Leamington Spa, Freddie Carmen was in action participating in his first skills contest.

He was matched against Caiden O’Leary from the Abington ABC.

Freddie displayed some good offensive and defensive skills during the fight and gave a good account of himself throughout and looked to enjoy the experience.

Also appearing on the same bill was Oscar Watson, who was matched against unbeaten Kobe Clarke from the Wildstar ABC.

Southpaw Clarke began fast and was busy from the offset with Watson covering well and taking shots largely on his high guard.

Inevitably a punch got through and the referee stopped the contest to issue a standing count.